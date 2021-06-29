Das neue radio x Programmheft #39 für Juli bis September 2021 ist da.
Für die Titelgrafik danken wir Konrad Hasse
(Beatniks/radio x, The UP CLUB, Moonshake Party)
- Editorial
- radioSUB beim CSD light
- AcademyX
- Happy Birthday, Bühnenreif!
- Redaktionsvorstellungen:
x-fade: Le Jeune Flück & not even noticed
Escobar: Escobine
VirusMusikRadio: Smokin' Sisters
MUSIC FOR FILMS
superstar rotation: Das A-Team
- radio x Toons by Jörg Ritter
Dazu gibt es eine Übersicht über das komplette radio x Programm