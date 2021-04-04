Das neue radio x Programmheft #38 für April bis Juni 2021 ist da.
Vielen Dank an Manfred Peckl (www.manfred-peckl.com | instagram.com/manfredpeckl) für das aktuelle Cover!
- Editorial
- Story: Metal – Eine unter(über?)schätzte Musikrichtung
- Redaktionsvorstellungen:
GeFKA-Radio
VirusMusikRadio: It’s five o’clock
for a better tomorrow
x-fade die DJ Nacht Residents: Dutty Sunday
superstar rotation: Josef Bercek
- Radio x Toons by Jörg Ritter
Dazu gibt es eine Übersicht über das komplette radio x Programm.
→ Download als PDF (4.2 MB)