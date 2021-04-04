cover für das radio x heft, nummer 38 im april 2021

Das neue radio x Programmheft #38 für April bis Juni 2021 ist da.
Vielen Dank an Manfred Peckl (www.manfred-peckl.com | instagram.com/manfredpeckl) für das aktuelle Cover!

Dazu gibt es eine Übersicht über das komplette radio x Programm.

Download als PDF (4.2 MB)

